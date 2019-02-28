Luke Perry’s ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Co-Stars Send Hospitalized Actor Well-Wishes

Luke Perry's former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering are among the celebrities sending love to Perry after the Riverdale star suffered a "massive" stroke Wednesday morning.

"My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this," Doherty wrote in an Instagram post Thursday.

Ziering also published a photo of the stars embracing on Instagram, writing in a caption, "No words can express what my heart feels hearing today's shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery."

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Dean Cain — who appeared in four episodes of 90210 as Rick, the once-romantic interest of Doherty's Brenda Walsh — wrote on Twitter he's "praying hard" for the star, who remains hospitalized.

"May he have a full and fast recovery," Cain wrote.

Kristy Swanson, star of the 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie where Perry played love interest Oliver Pike, tweeted in part, "Luke honey I am praying so hard for you right now, I love you so much, and by God's Grace you will get through this. Please pray for Luke."

Perry starred as Dylan McKay across nearly 200 episodes of the teen drama that ran for 10 seasons between 1990 and 2000 on FOX. The 52-year-old actor now stars on The CW's Riverdale, where he plays Fred Andrews, father to Archie (KJ Apa).

A six-episode revamp event series, simply titled 90210, was ordered by FOX on Wednesday. Ziering will reprise his role as Steve Sanders alongside returning stars Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling.

Spelling said Perry, a series regular on the Canada-filmed Riverdale, would "do as many [episodes] as he can do" of the reboot. Spelling last reported there was "no status right now" on Doherty, but added the cast "would love to have her on."

