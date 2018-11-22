Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: What Time Does the Parade Start?

It’s that time of year again! Thanksgiving has arrived and the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day is getting ready to begin! But with a bunch of different time zones and telecasts, it can be hard to keep track of when and where everything is going down. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

The Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin airing at 9 am ET and continue until noon, giving everyone a full three hours of holiday fun. Now, this doesn’t mean that the parade will air at exactly the same time across the country. The parade will air on TV at 9 am in each time zone. However, if you want to watch it live across the country, it will be streaming online in real time.

NBC will be streaming the parade, and you will also be able to find the live broadcast via the Macy’s website. NBC has also teamed up with YouTube and Verizon to deliver a 360 look at the entire event.

There are several new balloons in the parade this year, and the most talked-about of these additions is of course Goku from the Dragon Ball series. Funimation sponsored the iconic character’s balloon that is as tall as a five story building, and a total of 70 feet in length. Also joining the balloon lineup this year are the four elves from Netflix’s new Christmas movie, The Christmas Chronicles.

20 different artists are performing during the event, including John Legend, Sugarland, Ashley Tisdale, Leona Lewis, Martina McBride, and more.

Are you planning to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live? What part of the event are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.

Happy Thanksgiving!