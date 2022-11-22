Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Maggie and Negan take Manhattan in the first teaser trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City. Sunday's series finale of The Walking Dead, titled "Rest in Peace," laid to rest the vendetta between enemies-turned-allies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who finally apologized for killing her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun). But all was not forgiven. Maggie freed herself from her hurt and her hatred, telling Negan they would never be friends. "When I look at you, all I see is that bat coming down on his head," Maggie said. "So I can't forgive you."

As they say: keep your friends close, and your enemies closer. Watch The Walking Dead: Dead City teaser trailer below.

Announced in March as Isle of the Dead, the Walking Dead spin-off follows Maggie and Negan into "a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland," per the official synopsis. "The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."

"I would describe Dead City as a new kind of danger," Cohan teased in a behind-the-scenes sneak peek from the New York City-set Maggie and Negan spin-off. After seasons spent in rural Georgia, Virginia, and Ohio, Morgan said, "We're getting out of the woods and into New York City, which has been really fun."

Taking a bite out of the Big Apple are millions of the undead masses that have overrun the city, forcing its survivors to traverse rooftops by zipline when they're not brawling biters in an underground zombie fight club. "This is a wholly different show," Morgan said. Added Cohan of the concrete jungle setting, "This is just a whole new world."

The TWD: Dead City cast includes Gaius Charles (Grey's Anatomy) as Perlie Armstrong, Karina Ortiz (Orange Is the New Black) as Amaia, Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawai'i) as Ginny, Jonathan Higginbotham (The Blacklist) as Tommaso, Trey Santiago-Hudson (New Amsterdam) as Jano, and Zeljko Ivanek (Madam Secretary) as "The Croat."

The six-episode first season of TWD: Dead City premieres April 2023 on AMC and AMC+.

