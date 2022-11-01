Hey, I'm Walkin' Dead here! Maggie and Negan take Manhattan in the first footage from The Walking Dead: Dead City, AMC's New York-set Walking Dead spin-off. During the flagship show's final New York Comic Con panel in October, the network released first-look images showing Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in post-apocalyptic NYC, setting an April 2023 air date for the new series from showrunner Eli Jorné. Now AMC has revealed the first footage from TWD: Dead City in a new "in-production" teaser that aired during the final episodes of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with its November 20th series finale. Watch the teaser below.

AMC announced the Maggie and Negan spin-off in March as Isle of the Dead, since retitled as Dead City. Cohan and Morgan serve as executive producers alongside series creator Jorné and Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of AMC's Walking Dead Universe.

What Is The Walking Dead: Dead City About?



Dead City "envisions the popular Maggie and Negan characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland," reads the official description from AMC. "The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."

Why Are Maggie and Negan Together in TWD: Dead City?



The enemies-turned-allies are at each other's throats — literally — in Dead City. In Season 11 of The Walking Dead, Maggie and Negan worked together to reclaim Meridian from the Reapers and save a starving Alexandria, the community left in ruins in the wake of the Whisperer War. After their tense truce ended, they parted ways when Negan left the group before Maggie could kill him and avenge Glenn (Steven Yeun).

A six-month time jump later, Negan married and impregnated Annie (Medina Senghore), joining her people at the Riverbend community. Maggie and Negan found themselves aligned again in a fight against the Commonwealth, where Negan earned Maggie's trust when he risked his life protecting her son: Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller).

Dead City is about "the most unlikely two people that you would want to see together," Cohan said of Maggie and Negan at New York Comic Con. "And it makes it very good to see us together, because it is the hardest situation that [Maggie and Negan] both have to be in. The need is bigger than the fear."

The TWD: Dead City cast includes Gaius Charles (Grey's Anatomy) as Perlie Armstrong, Karina Ortiz (Orange Is the New Black) as Amaia, Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawai'i) as Ginny, Jonathan Higginbotham (The Blacklist) as Tommaso, Trey Santiago-Hudson (New Amsterdam) as Jano, and Zeljko Ivanek (Madam Secretary) as "The Croat."



The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres April 2023 on AMC and AMC+, followed by the Daryl Dixon spin-off starring Norman Reedus and the Rick & Michonne series starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.

Follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for TWD Universe coverage all season long. New episodes of The Walking Dead's final season premiere Sundays on AMC and AMC+.