Maisie Williams Says Farewell to ‘Game of Thrones’ With Bloody Snap

Maisie Williams finished up filming Game of Thrones on Saturday, and she posted a bloody farewell on Instagram.

Williams plays the princess-turned-assassin Arya Stark on HBO’s fantasy epic. Game of Thrones is wrapping up filming on its final season, and on Saturday, Williams confirmed that she was officially finished with her work on the show. She posted a photo of a pair of battered white sneakers, which were spattered with stage blood.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Goodbye Belfast. Goodbye Arya. goodbye Game of Thrones,” she wrote. “What a joy I’ve had. here’s to the adventures to come.”

Williams added several hashtags to the post, the most exciting of which read “last woman standing,” implying that her character might survive the brutal battles to come in season 8. She also tagged the post “barely,” and “Imma sleep for the next four years,” “just kidding I don’t sleep.”

Of course, fans took the comment section to debate whether Williams’ “last woman standing” tag was a legitimate spoiler or simply a misdirection.

“It’s Maisie,” one person pointed out, “she told everyone Jon Snow doesn’t come back in season 6 which was clearly a lie so she can’t be trusted.”

“Wait does this mean Arya dies or that they are done filming her scenes?” wondered another. “This is the last season right?”

Filming on the final season is just days away from being complete, according to a report by the fan site Winter is Coming. Other cast members have also posted heartfelt goodbyes to the show where they’ve worked for years, including Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner. However, Game of Thrones is notorious for filming episodes and scenes out of order, making it impossible to guess which characters will survive based on their schedules.

For a while, it was rumored that the show’s secrecy was so coveted that actors had actually filmed numerous fake scenes to discourage leaks, so that no one would know the true ending until it aired. Williams herself dismissed that idea during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I do, I know the end of Game of Thrones,” she said back in February.

“Now, the president of HBO said that there are going to multiple fake endings shot, and multiple fake scripts. How do you know that you know the ending of the show?” Kimmel asked.

“Well, I heard this, and I immediately thought, ‘I don’t think we’ve got the budget to shoot lots of different endings,’” Williams laughed.