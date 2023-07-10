Manny Coto, Award-Winning Producer of 24, Dexter, and American Horror Story, Dies at 62

Manny Coto, an award-winning writer and producer on Fox's hit action series 24, has sadly passed away. Coto's family shared the news of his passing on Monday, confirming that he had died at his home in Pasadena on Sunday, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Coto, who was 62 years old, had fought the cancer for 13 months prior to his death. He was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing.

Coto is best known for his work behind the scenes, having been an integral part of several hit TV shows over the years. He shared 24's Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in 2005, having written and served as an executive producer on the show's fifth season. Not only did Coto do a lot of work on the original 24 series, he also co-created sequels 24: Live Another Day and 24: Legacy.

In addition to 24, Coto also worked on major shows like Dexter and American Horror Story. He was an executive producer on four seasons of American Horror Story and three seasons of Dexter, the latter earning him another Emmy nomination. He went on to continue with the AHS franchise by executive producing American Horror Stories and directing an episode of the series in 2021.

Coto co-created the Fox series neXt and Showtime's 2002 sci-fi series Odyssey 5. It was on Odyssey 5 that he met his wife, Robin, who was a visual effects producer. He also worked on Star Trek: Enterprise, The Outer Limits, and The Exorcist.

He did some work as a director in the '90s and early 2000s, writing and directing the 1997 sci-fi film Star Kid. He also directed the Disney Channel Original Movie Zenon: The Zequel in 2001.

Coto is survived by his wife; their children Manny, Riley, Charlotte, and Finlay; his mother, Norma, his sister, Normi, his brother, Juan Carlos, and eight nieces and nephews.