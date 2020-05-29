The Flying Nun and Twilight Zone Actress Marge Redmond Dies at 95

✖

Marge Redmond, a prolific actress known for her Emmy-nominated work as Sister Jacqueline on The Flying Nun and for a decade-long stint in Cool Whip commercials, has reportedly passed away at the age of 95. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Redmond's death actually occurred on February 10th of this year, but was only just now publicly revealed in the latest issue of SAG-AFTRA magazine. No other details of her passing, or the cause of death, are currently available.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1924, Redmond first got into acting as a member of her high school's drama group, called the Barnstormers. Following her high school graduation, she worked in a bank as a typist and a mail page, before acting in musicals performed by stock companies in the Cleveland area. In 1950, she married fellow actor Jack Weston, and the pair both made their way to Hollywood in 1958, leaving Broadway for Los Angeles in a vintage Volkswagen. The pair stayed together for eighteen years, before ultimately divorcing.

Redmond's filmography includes roles in films such as The Trouble with Angels, Fortune Cookie, Family Plot, and Manhattan Murder Mystery. On the TV side, she portrayed Sister Jacqueline alongside Sally Field on ABC's The Flying Nun, and was nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the 1967-1968 season. Outside of that, she recurred as Mrs. McCardle in Matlock, and portrayed two different characters on The Munsters.

She also had standalone appearances on Barnaby Jones, Quincy, M.E., The Cosby Show, The Sandy Duncan Show, Ryan's Hope, The Donna Reed Show, The Rockford Files, Murphy Brown, Mama's Family, Married... with Children, The Practice, and the "The Bard" episode of The Twilight Zone.

She also is well-known for portraying Sarah Tucker, the head of the Tucker Inn, in multiple commercials for Cool Whip. In the 2000s, she lent her voice to multiple video games, including Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Her final credit was "The Crowd of Liberty City" in Grand Theft Auto IV.

