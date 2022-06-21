Marvel's Florence Pugh to Star in Netflix Adaptation of East of Eden

Marvel star Florence Pugh is about to star in an adaptation of an iconic novel. On Tuesday, it was announced that Netflix is producing a limited series adaptation of East of Eden, the classic novel from John Steinbeck. The limited series, which is reportedly still in early development, will be co-produced by Pugh, who will also star as Cathy Ames. Zoe Kazan, who is best known for projects such as The Big Sick and Clickbait, is lined up to write and executive produce the series. Netflix reportedly won the series, which hails from Anonymous Content and Endeavor Content, after a competitive bidding war.

East of Eden chronicles the multigenerational story of the Trask family against the backdrop of huge historical forces. This new limited series will reportedly explore the novel's themes of trauma and repair; love and betrayal; duty and free will. The novel was previously adapted into a 1995 film by Kazan's grandfather, Elia Kazan.

"I fell in love with East of Eden when I first read it, in my teens," Kazan said in a statement. "Since then, adapting Steinbeck's novel — the great, sprawling, three-generational entirety of it — has been my dream. More than anything, I have wanted to give full expression to the novel's astonishing, singular antiheroine, Cathy Ames. Florence Pugh is our dream Cathy; I can't imagine a more thrilling actor to bring this character to life. Writing this limited series over the last two years has been the creative highpoint of my life. I hope that with our partners at Netflix, Anonymous Content, and Endeavor Content, we can do justice to this material — and shed new light on it for a 21st century audience."

Pugh is best known for portraying Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most recently in the Hawkeye Disney+ series. Fans are speculating that she could reprise her MCU role in the recently-announced Thunderbolts movie. Her upcoming filmography includes Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and The Wonder. Kazan has previously written Ruby Sparks and Wildlife, but this will mark her first major TV writing credit.

What do you think of Florence Pugh and Zoe Kazan adapting a new take on East of Eden? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline