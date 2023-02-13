Mattel Reveals First Look at Barney Relaunch

A children's icon is getting a brand new look, as today Mattel revealed the first look at its relaunch of everyone's favorite purple dinosaur Barney. The character's well-known purple and green style is intact, but he's been given an animated makeover that will span television, film, and YouTube content, as well as music, toys, books, clothing, and more. Mattel also revealed apparel and accessories for adult fans featuring the classic iteration of Barney are also in development, so it seems to be the best of both worlds. You can check out Barney's brand-new look in the image below.

Mattel will begin the Barneyrelaunch in 2024 with a new animated series for preschool kids. The series will feature Barney and friends introducing new audiences to the world of Barney "through music-filled adventures centered on love, community, and encouragement." The series will be produced by Corus Entertainment's Nelvana and executive produced by Fred Soulie and Christopher Keenan for Mattel Television and by Colin Bohm and Pam Westman for Nelvana.

(Photo: Mattel)

"Barney's message of love and kindness has stood the test of time," said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer and Global Head of Consumer Products at Mattel. "We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences."

"In creating the new series, it was important to us that we properly reflect the world that kids today live in so that the series can deliver meaningful lessons about navigating it," said Fred Soulie, SVP and General Manager of Mattel Television. "With our modern take on Barney, we hope to inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big. We think that parents, many of whom will fondly remember the original Barney from their own childhoods, will love the show, too."

Other characters featured in Barney and Friends include Baby Bop, BJ, and Riff. It's not known whether all of those characters will be featured in the new animated series, but odds are at least some of them will. Riff was the newest addition to Barney and Friends, as he debuted in season 10. Baby Bop and BJ were introduced much earlier on.

Mattel's Barney relaunch follows successful relaunches for Monster High and Masters of the Universe, and you can find the official description for Barney's upcoming relaunch below.

Are you excited for Barney's relaunch, and what do you think of the new look? Let us know in the comments!