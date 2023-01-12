Mayans M.C. Ending with Season 5, FX Announces

Mayans M.C. will be ending with the upcoming Season 5. The final season of Mayans M.C. was officially announced by FX Content and FX Productions chairman John Landgraf during the winter TCAs this week. The Sons of Anarchy spinoff ending after just five seasons will probably anger its diehard fanbase, as SoA ran for seven seasons.

Like Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul, there's been a dedicated debate about whether the spinoff surpassed the original series. Sons of Anarchy Universe creator Kurt Sutter successfully expanded the SoA Universe into the Mayans M.C. for the first two seasons; however, even if the show's acclaim slowly ticked up across seasons 3 and 4, when co-creator Elgin James took the reigns as showrunner, the viewership certainly did not. Seasons 3 and 4 were pretty much flat across the board in terms of increasing viewership, and there was definitely a decrease in viewers between Seasons 3 and 4. Like every other Hollywood production Mayans M.C. had to tangle with the COVID pandemic, but at the same time, it's more than fair for FX to be limiting the series to just one more seasonal run before calling it quits. Five seasons will be a solid content block for FX on Hulu streaming, where latecomers can discover and binge it.

When Mayans M.C. Season 4 ended, the gameboard had shifted drastically. EZ went full King Richard and used the Mayans' club by-laws to both oust club founder Alvarez and ambush his chapter's former president, Bishop, by re-instating him as VP... under EZ himself. EZ's power grab has put him at odds with the most powerful people in his circle – including his own brother, Angel. Outside of the Mayans' clubhouse, the skirmish with the Sons of Anarchy has blown up into all-out war, while the cops and warring cartels all have the Mayans in their crosshairs.

It's going to be a wild Final Season of Mayans M.C.

(Photo: FX Networks)

"We know where it ends," Elgin James told Variety at the red carpet premiere of Mayans Season 4. "I know the very last shot. So, it's not in Season 4 so I'm just going to say, there at least has to be one more. But we know exactly where it ends and we have been headed there for a while now."

Mayans M.C. Stars JD Pardo as Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, Clayton Cardenas as EZ's brother Angel Reyes, Edward James Olmos as their father, Felipe Reyes, and an ensemble cast that includes Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent Vargas.

You can stream Mayans M.C. on FX on Hulu.