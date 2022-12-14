Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Trailer Starring Jeremy Renner Released by Paramount+

Paramount+ has released the trailer for The Mayor of Kingstown Season 2, which you can watch below. The gritty crime-darma from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon (The Killing, Twin Peaks) stars Marvel's Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, a member of a longstanding family of power and influence in Kingstown, Michigan, a place that has the unique distinction of being soley sustained by the prison industry. Renner's character Mike gets thrust into the role of being the "Mayor" of Kingstown when his older brother Mitch (Kyle Chandler) meets an untimely end.

Mike's time as the new Mayor of Kingstown didn't end so hot: there was an outright riot in the prisons, setting the stage for a tense Season 2. Mike is clearly forced to scramble to try to keep the system working, as the prisoners feel more emboldened than ever, while the guards turn to ruthless means to hold on to their power. It looks like few people are intersted in listening to Mike or keeping the peace, which will require more... inventive tactics to keep things together.

Season 1 of Mayor of Kingstown turned out to be something of a cult-hit for the new Paramount+ streaming service in its first phase. The show was originally intended for the Paramount Network (where Sheridan's Yellowstone is a massive hit), and indeed drew some good numbers when the first two episodes were broadcast on TV. That said, Mayor of Kingstown hasn't exactly been a massive critical darling, earning middling critical reviews on most aggregate sites. Still, the show clearly struck enough of a chord with enough of an audience to have Paramount give it a second run.

Running the family business is a life sentence. New season streaming January 15 and catch up on season 1 now, exclusively on Paramount+. MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

In addition to Renner and Wiest, Mayor of Kingston also stars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. MTV Entertainment Studios produces Mayor of Kingstown, with 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, director Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay are all executive producers of the series.