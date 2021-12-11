Meet the Mayhems: Disney Begins Production on Supervillain Family TV Show

Disney+ is currently filled with Marvel content ranging from their live-action shows like WandaVision and Hawkeye to animated content like What… If? However, the streaming site is not the only Disney space to enter the world of heroes. The Disney Channel is getting a new live-action show titled Meet the Mayhems, which will focus on a family of supervillains.

According to Business Wire, the original series recently went into production in Los Angeles. The show was created by Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore, who are also serving as the executive producers and showrunners. “Chris and Bryan, along with this terrific cast, are fast at work to deliver a fun and entertaining ‘fish-out-of-water’ tale about an extraordinary family living an ordinary life,” Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, shared. “While they entertain, the stories also incorporate themes of self-confidence, personal responsibility, teamwork, justice, and empathy.”

The cast is set to include Isabella Pappas (Finding Alice) as Amy/Havoc, Lucy Davis (Wonder Woman) as Eva/Surge, James Patrick Stuart (General Hospital) as Vic/Kraniac, Malachi Barton (Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle) as Colby/Flashform, Reed Horstmann (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia) as Jake/Chaos and newcomer Kayden Muller-Janssen as Hartley. Patricia Belcher (The Week of) recurs as Celia. You can read a description of the show below:

“At the center of the story is teenage Havoc, who stands up against the leader of all villains, forcing her entire family to change their identities and relocate to a Texas suburb where she now goes by the name Amy. With the help of her effervescent new neighbor Hartley, she must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she’s fought against all her life – being normal.”

Lots of Disney Channel news has been coming recently ranging from the cancellation of fan-favorite show Gabby Duran and the Unsittables to the renewal of Raven’s Home, which will be getting a fifth season. Stay tuned for more news about the Hous of Mouse network.

Meet the Mayhems is scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2022 on Disney Channel and Disney+ platforms around the world.