Modern Family and King of Queens Actress Norma Micheals Passes Away at 95

Character actress Norma Michaels passed away earlier this week. Michaels died from natural causes at her Palm Springs, California home on Saturday, January 11.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Michaels had an extensive career as a character actor appearing in many films and television shows for six decades. Michaels began her career on television in 1954 on The George Gobel Show, going on to appear in small roles throughout the 60s and 70s. In the 1980s she stepped back from acting to become a counselor, but later returned to acting in the late 1980s, having an extensive career in television in the 2000s.

Modern audiences perhaps know her best for appearing on King of Queens opposite Jerry Stiller. Her other recent credits include Modern Family, Highway to Heaven, The Crazy Ones, Suburgatory, 2 Broke Girls, Angie Tribeca, Playing House, Everybody Loves Raymond, Malcolm in the Middle, Angel, Boston Legal, Mad Men, ER, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (her final acting credit).

Michaels also had many feature film appearances with her final movie role being the 2016 award-winning indie Hello My Name is Doris where she played Sally Field’s mother. Her other feature film credits include Wedding Crashers and Easy A.

The late actress is survived by her longtime manager and friend Jasper Cole; his husband, Dennis Turrone of Palm Springs and Los Angeles; and several cousins.

