Mom Cancelled at CBS After Season 8

After eight seasons on the air and reeling from the loss of series star Anna Faris,CBS is saying goodbye to Mom, the sitcom that paired Faris with The West Wing and 10 Things I Hate About You veteran Allison Janney. The series was built on the premise of Faris's character, and Janney's Bonnie (the titular mom in the series), who are both recovering addicts that have been living together and reconciling their differences. They were joined in the series by Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, and Kirsten Johnston, all of whom returned alongside Janney for a final, Faris-free season eight.

The move is not a surprise, necessarily. The series had earned a two-season renewal before season seven, but fans had a difficult time envisioning a long future ahead without Faris.

"For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week," said executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay. "From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us."

"Since its premiere, Mom has touched people’s lives by sensitively tackling weighty yet relatable topics, with a perfect, deft touch," said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. "Mom redefined what a comedy can be, and we are proud to have been the network home to this wonderful series. We are deeply grateful to Chuck Lorre and his tremendously creative production team, helmed by Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay, and the amazingly talented cast, led by the phenomenal Allison Janney."