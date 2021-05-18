Monsters at Work Teaser Trailer Released by Disney+

One of Pixar's most beloved film franchises is making a move to the world of television. Monsters at Work, a sequel series to Monsters, Inc., was one of the first shows to be announced for the Disney+ streaming service back before the streamer launched. A year and a half after Disney+ made its debut, Monsters at Work is finally on its way to our screens. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ this July, and we now have a look at the very first Monsters at Work footage to get us excited.

On Tuesday morning, Disney revealed the very first teaser trailer for Monsters at Work, showing off the animation and teeing up the new story for the series. You can take a look in the video below!

Laughter is what they’re after in this sneak peek from #MonstersAtWork, an Original Series, streaming July 2 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/JKxp48UUtq — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 18, 2021

Monsters at Work takes place immediately after the conclusion of Monsters, Inc. As you recall, the movie ends with the company firing its CEO and pivoting to a new business model, going after the laughter of young children rather than their screams. The series follows a monster named Tylor Tuskmon, who was hired to become a scarer only to arrive and realize that everything has quite literally changed overnight.

John Goodman and Billy Crystal return to voice Sully and Mike, respectively, and Tylor is voiced by Superstore star Ben Feldman. The rest of the cast includes Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Stanton, and Aisha Tyler. John Ratzenberger, Jennifer Tilly, and Bob Peterson are all reprising their roles from the original film.

“Animation continues to be one of the cornerstones of Disney magic and story-telling, across Disney Channels and excitedly, now on the new streaming platform, Disney Plus,” said Helene Etzi, country manager at The Walt Disney Company France. “As a company, we are privileged to work with so many creative masterminds, both here in France and across Europe, who are first in class when it comes to relaying timeless stories for all members of the family.”

What do you think of the first teaser trailer from Monsters at Work? Are you excited to check out the new series this summer? Let us know in the comments!

Mosnters at Work will debut on Disney+ on July 2nd.