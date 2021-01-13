Moon Knight Adds May Calamawy to the Cast

Marvels got a lot of irons in the fire, but one of the most anticipated projects on their slate is their Moon Knight series headed to Disney+. The show features Oscar Issac in the lead role of Marc Spector, and now Issac's got some company, as THR has revealed that May Calamawy will be joining him on the series in a key role. We aren't sure what that role is at the moment, but we do know the show is eyeing a start date in March, kicking off production in Budapest.

Calamawy is best known for her role in Hulu's Ramy, and as for who she's playing, it could be a brand new character that plays a key part in the story or a character from the comics. One of the first that comes to mind is Marlene, the ex-girlfriend of Spector who in the most recent run of Moon Knight had a child together. Granted, that was pretty screwed up, since it was one of Marc's other personalties that ended up being the father (Jake Lockley).

For those who aren't familiar with the character, Moon Knight is actually Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who was almost killed by a terrorist named Bushman but was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. After he defeated Bushman he would become the Moon Knight and wear the all-white costume that has become his trademark.

The other major element to Spector is that Spector isn't his only personality. Inside Marc's head reside four personalities that are variations on the core person. In addition to Spector, his mind holds Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and Khonshu himself, and all four interact and at times cooperate and at others vie for control. This is what sets the hero apart from so many others, and is also why Moon Knight goes to places that other heroes aren't comfortable going.

All of this makes for one of the most unique and exciting projects coming to Disney's streaming service, and we're definitely interested to see how it turns out.

