Moon Knight Director Comments on Oscar Isaac Casting

Minutes after Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson were announced as two of the directors for Marvel Studios' upcoming Moon Knight series, Moorhead expressed his excitement in a tweet. Following news earlier this week that confirmed Oscar Isaac's casting as Marc Spector, both Moorhead and Benson commented on their new gig

"I still can't quite wake up from this dream I'm having, that we're directing Oscar Isaac in a Marel show," Moorhead tweeted. "It's really happening."

I still can't quite wake up from this dream I'm having, that we're directing Oscar Isaac in a Marvel show. It's really happening. Marvel's 'Moon Knight': Indie Auteurs Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead Board as Directors (Exclusive) https://t.co/YEru8isE09 via @thr — Aaron Moorhead (@AaronMoorhead) January 8, 2021

Benson added, "We're directing some episodes of Marvel's Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac. I had this comic handed to me when I was 8 years old & haven't stopped thinking about it since. And with Mohamed Diab also on it, genius director of CLASH...tempted to thank an ancient lunar deity."

We're directing some episodes of Marvel's MOON KNIGHT starring Oscar Isaac. I had this comic handed to me when I was 8 years old & haven't stopped thinking about it since. And with Mohamed Diab also on it, genius director of CLASH... Tempted to thank an ancient lunar deity. — Justin Benson (@JustinHBenson) January 9, 2021

Moorhead and Benson will join Mohamed Diab as the directors of the Disney+ show. Diab is also acting as showrunner while Umbrella Academy scribe Jeremy Slate ran the show's writer's room.

"I was seven when I bought my first Marvel comic, and my life was changed on the spot," Slater previously said of his role on the show. "It’s no exaggeration to say that joining the MCU is the single greatest honor of my career. I’m thrilled and terrified and deliriously happy. And while I won’t be able tell you anything in regards to story or casting, I *can* tell that you we’ve assembled a room full of brilliant writers who truly love this character, and we’re all hard at work crafting something special for you. So stick around and stay tuned. Moon Knight is on the way, and it’s going to be one hell of a ride."

In an Emmy magazine published in December, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed the series will explore Spector's mental health diagnoses.

"It's been a while since we've had an action hero who jumps out of buildings and gets into fights," Feige said at the time. "The mental illness is a unique aspect of the program."

Moon Knight has yet to set a release date.

