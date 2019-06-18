Game of Thrones: Zachary Levi Betrays Daenerys in MTV Awards Parody

Game of Thrones won the “Best Show” trophy at this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards, but it looks like the show was also subject to a rather tongue-in-cheek parody. One of the telecast’s sketches reimagined scenes from Thrones’ final season, as if Shazam! star and MTV Awards host Zachary Levi was the one who betrayed Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) instead of Varys (Conleth Hill).

The four-minute sketch takes things into a pretty hilarious direction, imagining that Levi used the money he got from revealing Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) true parentage to go on an expensive vacation in Dorne. The sequence puts a whole other context on some of Daenerys’ lines, even as Levi ends up being burned by a dragon like Varys ultimately was.

For quite a lot of Thrones fans, Daenerys’ arc in the final episodes of Thrones was pretty shocking — a mindset that Clarke shared to a certain extent.

“What, what, what, WHAT!?” Clarke said of Daenerys’ fate. “Because it comes out of f—king nowhere. I’m flabbergasted. Absolutely never saw that coming.” The actress had been traveling at the Heathrow airport when she received the final scripts, which prompted a good bit of excitement and a race home to find out how it would all come to an end.

“I got myself situated,” she says. “I got my cup of tea. I had to physically prepare the space and then begin reading them.”

And while there have been some pretty vocal petitions to “remake” Thrones’ final season, Clarke has an interesting perspective on the whole ordeal.

“Oh, my goodness,” Clarke said in an interview last month. “Well, I can only speak to my own character, and the people that I interact with on the show. But I would’ve loved some more scenes with me and Missandei. I would’ve loved some more scenes with me and Cersei.

“I would’ve loved some more scenes between Grey Worm and Missandei. I would’ve loved to see a bit more between Cersei . . . I feel like there was . . . The genocide was there. That was always going to happen. And I just think more dissection and those beautifully written scenes that the boys have between characters—that we are more than happy to contently sit there and watch ten minutes of two people talking, because it’s beautiful. I just wanted to see a bit more of that. But I’m in no position to critique the geniuses that have written eight seasons’ worth of wonderful stuff.”

