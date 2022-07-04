Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest: What Time It Starts and How to Watch Online

We all know by now that one of the biggest things to remember and celebrate on the 4th of July is the American freedom to overeat. Every year on July 4th, America and the world all take a moment to watch the greatest gladiators of gorging gather in Coney Island, NY, for the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Today we have your breakdown of where to watch when to watch, and what the highlights of the competition will be!

What Time Is Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Airing on TV?

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest will be held on Monday, July 4th. The women's competition will be held first at 10:45 a.m. ET; the men's competition will follow at 12 p.m. Noon ET.

Where Can You Watch Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on TV?

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest will air the women's competition live on ESPN3 at 10:45 a.m. The men's competition will air live on ESPN at 12 p.m. For those looking to watch online, the events will stream on the ESPN app; it's also available on live TV streaming services like Hulu+, DirecTV, Sling TV and FuboTV.

Who Is Competing in the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?

This year is already shaping up to be an exciting year for the competition: world champion Joey Chestnut will be back to take on his record of 76 hot dogs eaten in 10 minutes – this time with the literal crutch of a cast and crutch on his leg! Chestnut will be looking to top his own record; he ate 75 hot dogs in 2020, and 76 in 2021, so 77 would be the logical goal to shoot for in the 2022 competition.

Also returning is the 2021 women's champion Michelle Lesco, for her own highly-anticipated showdown to defend her crown! Miki Sudo was the undisputed champion of the contest since 2014; she had to miss the 2021 competition due to pregnancy. So will Lesco be able to hold onto the title? Has Sudo kept her competitive edge? At last count, Lesco ate 30.75 hot dogs in ten minutes to win the 2021 competition; Sudo at 48 hot dogs in ten minutes in 2020, setting a new personal record.