National Treasure: Edge of History Star Jacob Vargas Speaks Out on Season 2 Plans

Not long after Disney+ revived the long-dormant National Treasure franchise with National Treasure: Edge of History, rumors started to swirl about the possibility of a new installment in the feature film franchise starring Nicolas Cage. What does that mean for Edge of History and its cast of mostly-brand-new characters? Nobody is quite sure yet, but with high hopes for the prospects of a second season order, star Jacob Vargas is hopeful. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, the actor talked about his hopes for Rafael and Jess (Lisette Olivera) -- the daughter from whom his character has been separated for decades.

Vargas told us that he hopes to see Rafael and Jess reconnect as father and daughter, but also that it would be great to see them tackling the next mystery more as a team. After all, despite their estrangement, they are a lot alike.

"There's so much to explore. He's been missing from her life for 20 years, so he's missed everything," Vargas says in the video seen above. "I think it would be great to explore them trying to reconnect and him trying to come back into her life as a father. That's the fascinating dynamic to explore, but what you see in the show is the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. There's a lot of similarities that she has with Rafael, whether she likes it or not. I think they're both driven by an adventurous spirit, so it would be great to see them explore their great minds and clue-solving skills to try and find other treasures. So we'll see."

You can see the official synopsis for National Treasure: Edge of History below.

The series focuses on a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Olivera), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

In addition to Olivera, the series also stars Zuri Reed ("Flatbush Misdemeanors") as Tasha, Jess' ride-or-die friend who joins the treasure hunt but is forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend; Antonio Cipriano ("Jagged Little Pill" on Broadway) as Oren, a lovable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories that attempts to win back Tasha's affections; Jordan Rodrigues ("Lady Bird") as Ethan, Jess' childhood best friend who has loved her since the day they met; Jake Austin Walker ("Rectify") as Liam, a swoon-worthy struggling musician, with a permanent chip on his shoulder, who comes from a long line of treasure hunters; Catherine Zeta-Jones ("Chicago") as Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code; and Lyndon Smith ("Parenthood") as FBI Agent Ross, a dogged investigator who begins to realize there's a greater conspiracy at hand.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing.

National Treasure: Age of History is currently streaming on Disney+.