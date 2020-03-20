Netflix Sets Up $100 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund for Crew Members

TV and feature film productions around the world have been indefinitely shut down in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which means that a ton of crew members are now without jobs. Big movie stars and popular filmmakers will be fine to wait out the shutdown, however long it lasts, but there are many people in these crews who can’t say the same. Drivers, assistants, cooks, electricians, custodians, and so many others are now out of work, with no official timetable for when they can return. Netflix has taken notice of this and is leading the charge to make sure crew members working on the streamer’s projects are being taken care of, creating a $100 million relief fund to keep them paid.

In a company blog post on Friday, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos confirmed that the company had created the relief fund in order to take care of the industry workers who would be most affected by the production shutdowns. This fund will go beyond the two weeks of pay that Netflix had already promised to its production employees.

The majority of the money in the fund will go directly to those who work for the various Netflix productions around the globe and need financial help the most. Another $15 million will be given to third parties and non-profit organizations providing emergency relief in the countries where the streamer has the biggest production base.

You can check out the full letter from Sarandos below: