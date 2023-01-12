Lockwood & Co. Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix's Lockwood & Co. Trailer has been released and you can watch it above!

SYNOPSIS: "In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision – a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co."

Lockwood & Co. is being adapted for the screen by Attack the Block filmmaker Joe Cornish, based on the five-volume series novels by Jonathan Stroud, which began in 2013 and ended in 2017. Cornish co-directs episodes alongside the likes of William McGregor (His Dark Materials) and Catherine Morshead (Pennyworth, Downton Abbey). Jonathan Stroud, Joy Wilkinson (Doctor Who), Ed Hime (Doctor Who), Kara Smith (The Baby), and Joe Cornish will serve as series writers.

Netflix's Lockwood & Co. stars Ruby Stokes (A Banquet) as Lucy Carlyle; Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood; Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim; Ivanno Jeremiah (Humans) as Inspector Barnes; Luke Treadaway (Traitors) as The Golden Blade; Morven Christie (The A Word) as Penelope Fittes; Jemma Moore {Host) as Annabel Ward; Jack Bandeira as Quill Kipps; Ben Crompton (Game of Thrones) as Julius Winkman; Hayley Konadu as Flo Bones; Rhianna Dorris as Kat Godwin; Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon, and Rico Vina as Ned Shaw.

Netflix's first season of Lockwood & Co. will be covering the first book of the series, The Screaming Staircase. You can get the full synopsis for the book, below:

A sinister Problem has occurred in London: all nature of ghosts, haunts, spirits, and specters are appearing throughout the city, and they aren't exactly friendly. Only young people have the psychic abilities required to see-and eradicate-these supernatural foes. Many different Psychic Detection Agencies have cropped up to handle the dangerous work, and they are in fierce competition for business. In The Screaming Staircase, the plucky and talented Lucy Carlyle teams up with Anthony Lockwood, the charismatic leader of Lockwood & Co, a small agency that runs independent of any adult supervision. After an assignment leads to both a grisly discovery and a disastrous end, Lucy, Anthony, and their sarcastic colleague, George, are forced to take part in the perilous investigation of Combe Carey Hall, one of the most haunted houses in England. Will Lockwood & Co. survive the Hall's legendary Screaming Staircase and Red Room to see another day?

Lockwood & Co. will stream on Netflix starting on January 27th.