Netflix Losing Another Long-Running Sitcom This Summer

The last couple of years have seen most major entertainment companies/studios launch their own streaming services. This has been great for consumers, allowing for more unique options when it comes to the world of streaming, but it has been tough on a service like Netflix that long relied on TV and movies from other companies. Wildly popular shows like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and The Office have all left Netflix in recent years, moving on to other services like Peacock and HBO Max. Now, another beloved sitcom is following suit.

30 Rock, the popular NBC sitcom starring Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin, has been available to watch on Netflix for quite some time. Next month, however, all seven seasons will be leaving the streaming service.

The entirety of 30 Rock is already available on Peacock, along with The Office and Parks and Recreation. It will remain streaming on Peacock, but officially departs Netflix on July 31st. So, you've got a little more than a month to continue binging it before it leaves.

Perhaps the even more frustrating part is that 30 Rock is far from the only title set to depart Netflix in July. Here's the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 7/1/22

The Social Network

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Leaving 7/6/22

Brick Mansions

Leaving 7/7/22

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Leaving 7/11/22

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Leaving 7/14/22

The Brave

Leaving 7/15/22

Radium Girls

Leaving 7/19/22

Annabelle: Creation

Leaving 7/21/22

Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 7/23/22

Django Unchained

Leaving 7/25/22

Banana Split

Leaving 7/31/22

21

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

The Edge of Seventeen

Forrest Gump

Friday the 13th

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Lean on Me

Little Women

Love Actually

My Girl

Poms

Texas Chainsaw 3D

You've Got Mail

Are you disappointed to see 30 Rock leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!