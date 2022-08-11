30 Rock Is No Longer Streaming on Netflix

As most major entertainment companies have embarked on launching their own streaming services, Netflix has been steadily losing many of its most popular TV options. Several long-running, widely loved shows have left Netflix over the last couple of years as other companies and studios bring their big titles to their own streaming options. The arrival of August saw another one of these shows exit Netflix.

30 Rock, the popular NBC sitcom starring Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin, had been available to watch on Netflix for quite some time. That changed on July 31st, as every season left Netflix for good.

The entirety of 30 Rock is already available on Peacock, along with The Office and Parks and Recreation. It will remain streaming on Peacock, but can no longer be found on Netflix's streaming roster.

Perhaps the even more frustrating part is that 30 Rock was just one of many titles that left Netflix last month. Here's the full list of movies and TV shows that exited Netflix in July:

Leaving 7/1/22

The Social Network

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Leaving 7/6/22

Brick Mansions

Leaving 7/7/22

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Leaving 7/11/22

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Leaving 7/14/22

The Brave

Leaving 7/15/22

Radium Girls

Leaving 7/19/22

Annabelle: Creation

Leaving 7/21/22

Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 7/23/22

Django Unchained

Leaving 7/25/22

Banana Split

Leaving 7/31/22

21

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

The Edge of Seventeen

Forrest Gump

Friday the 13th

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Lean on Me

Little Women

Love Actually

My Girl

Poms

Texas Chainsaw 3D

You've Got Mail

Are you disappointed to see 30 Rock exit Netflix? Let us know in the comments!