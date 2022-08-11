30 Rock Is No Longer Streaming on Netflix
As most major entertainment companies have embarked on launching their own streaming services, Netflix has been steadily losing many of its most popular TV options. Several long-running, widely loved shows have left Netflix over the last couple of years as other companies and studios bring their big titles to their own streaming options. The arrival of August saw another one of these shows exit Netflix.
30 Rock, the popular NBC sitcom starring Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin, had been available to watch on Netflix for quite some time. That changed on July 31st, as every season left Netflix for good.
The entirety of 30 Rock is already available on Peacock, along with The Office and Parks and Recreation. It will remain streaming on Peacock, but can no longer be found on Netflix's streaming roster.
Perhaps the even more frustrating part is that 30 Rock was just one of many titles that left Netflix last month. Here's the full list of movies and TV shows that exited Netflix in July:
Leaving 7/1/22
The Social Network
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Leaving 7/6/22
Brick Mansions
Leaving 7/7/22
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Leaving 7/11/22
The Strangers: Prey at Night
Leaving 7/14/22
The Brave
Leaving 7/15/22
Radium Girls
Leaving 7/19/22
Annabelle: Creation
Leaving 7/21/22
Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 7/23/22
Django Unchained
Leaving 7/25/22
Banana Split
Leaving 7/31/22
21
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
The Edge of Seventeen
Forrest Gump
Friday the 13th
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Lean on Me
Little Women
Love Actually
My Girl
Poms
Texas Chainsaw 3D
You've Got Mail
