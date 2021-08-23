New Netflix Series Starring Michael C. Hall and Taylor Kitsch Is Already a Hit
A new series made a very under-the-radar debut on Netflix this past week, and it's already becoming a pretty solid hit for the streaming service. The series is called The Defeated, and it's a German program that takes place in World War II-era Berlin, Germany. The main character is an American cop who travels to Berlin to solve a mystery surrounding his brother. While in Germany, he befriends a young policewoman and aids her in her quest to bring justice to her city.
There are a couple of prominent actors featured in The Defeated, which is one of the main reasons why it has been a steady presence in the Netflix Top 10 over the last few days. The series stars Friday Night Lights and John Carter's Taylor Kitsch, along with Dexter's Michael C. Hall.
There was little to no advertisement for The Defeated's debut on Netflix, but its star power has helped make it something of a hit. The series currently sits at the 10th overall spot on the Netflix Top 10, coming in as the number seven TV series on the entire service.
