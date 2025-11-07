Netflix Releases Full Opening Scene of Stranger Things 5 (And It Starts With a Creepy Season 1 Connection)

The beginning of the end of Stranger Things is finally upon us. The fifth and final season of Netflix‘s smash-hit series premieres at the end of the month, but the streaming service is giving fans a bit of a sneak peek. On Thursday, November 6th — aka the day Will Byers went missing in 1983 — Netflix released the opening five minutes of Stranger Things 5.

The new Stranger Things installment begins in the past, with a flashback to when Will was missing in the Upside Down during the show’s very first season. You can check it out in the video below!

According to the social posts from Netflix and the description of the video itself, this scene in the video is set on November 12, 1983. For those keeping track, that’s six days after Will Byers disappeared. So this entire sequence is set while he’s still lost in the Upside Down, and it offers a glimpse into what happened to him while he was gone.

Stranger Things Reveals Will’s Connection to Vecna

As you can tell from the de-aged face of actor Noah Schnapp, this scene isn’t any kind of leftover footage from the first season. It’s a new scene that is being used to connect the big bad of the entire series back to where it all started.

The scene begins with Will hiding out in his fort in the Upside Down version of his backyard, when he is suddenly surprised by a demogorgon at the door. He spends most of the scene being chased by the creature, even trying to get away by climbing an enormous tree and hopping to another. Unfortunately, his efforts prove fruitless, and he is captured by the demogorgon. That’s where things get really interesting.

After being captured, Will is taken to the Creel house, which we know as the home of the evil Vecna, who has emerged as the villain who orchestrated the events of the entire show. He picks Will up and talks to him about doing “beautiful things” in the real world, while using some creepy tube to pump something into Will’s body. This appears to be the living goo stuff that Will kept coughing up after returning from the Upside Down back in 1983.

Remember when Will kept feeling a connection to the Upside Down? When he kept seeing things invading the real world and had no idea why? This scene shows us that he was connected to Vecna the entire time, and Vecna was using Will as some sort of tool or vessel in his plan to invade our reality.

The most difficult part of watching this scene is knowing that we’ll have to wait three more weeks before we can see what happens next. The first batch of Stranger Things 5 episodes arrives on November 26th, followed by a second batch on Christmas and the series finale on New Year’s Eve.