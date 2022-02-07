Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Takes Over Top 10 After Season 2 Return

Yet another Netflix original series has found pretty substantial success upon returning for its latest season. Following in the footsteps of Ozark, Cobra Kai, Raising Dion, and The Witcher, Sweet Magnolias is the latest Netflix original to come back in a big way. The highly anticipated second season of the small town dramedy was released on Netflix on February 4th and it didn’t take long for subscribers to tune in for the new episodes.

Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 list features Sweet Magnolias as the most popular title on the entire streaming service. The series debuted ahead of titles like Ozark, All of Us Are Dead, and Raising Dion.

Sweet Magnolias tells the story of three longtime best friends who support each other through the joys and difficulties of everyday life in the small town of Serenity. The series stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley as the three lead characters. The Season 2 premiere answered a lot of questions that were created in a devastating Season 1 finale cliffhanger, and fans are now hoping that the Season 3 renewal will arrive sooner, rather than later.

You can check out a full breakdown of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 below!

1. Sweet Magnolias

“Lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue lift each other up as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity.”

2. All of Us Are Dead

“A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected.”

3. Ozark

“A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”

4. Raising Dion

“A widowed mom sets out to solve the mystery surrounding her young son’s emerging superpowers while keeping his extraordinary gifts under wraps.”

5. The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

“Mixing wine, pills, casseroles and an overactive imagination, Anna obsessed over a hunky neighbor across the street and witnesses a murder. Or did she?”

6. The Tinder Swindler

“Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, he wooed women online then conned them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims lan for payback.”

7. Despicable Me 2

“More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil.”

8. In From the Cold

“Exposed as an ex-Russian spy, an American single mom must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy.”

9. Murderville

“Eccentric detective Terry Seattle teams up with clueless celebrity guest stars to investigate a series of murders in this improvisational crime comedy.”

10. Home Team

“Suspended NFL coach Sean Payton hopes to reconnect with his son by coaching his hapless youth football team in this family comedy based on a true story.”