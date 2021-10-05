Netflix Reveals Official Merch for Its Newest Hit Show

Yet another Netflix original series has taken the world by storm, but this is one success story that hardly anyone expected. Squid Game isn’t just a hit for Netflix, it’s an absolute behemoth, conquering the streaming charts in countries all over the world. This South Korean thriller is one of Netflix’s biggest hits to-date, and the streaming service is looking to capitalize on that success by turning around some official merchandise.

Sometimes it takes a little while for streaming services or studios to unveil merch from their shows and movies, especially if those titles weren’t expected to be hits. No one saw Squid Game coming, so there wasn’t anything ready to sell when it started taking off. But Netflix has swiftly addressed that issue by adding some merchandise to its official online shop.

For those hoping to see some toys or collectibles from Squid Game, you’ll have to wait a little longer. The Netflix Shop (which you can check out here) only has apparel available at the moment. There are several t-shirts on the site that feature graphics from the games on the show, which can be purchased for $34.95. There’s also a hoodie available for $49.95.

The most exciting Squid Game options on the Netflix Shop are actually customizable. One shirt allows you to choose your own player number in a patch that appears on both the front and back. Another lets you choose from an array of different game logos. Each of the custom shirts cost $39.95, a few dollars more than the standard shirts. There are 10 apparel items in all.

Squid Game is a twisted thriller that a lot of people are comparing to The Hunger Games, but more closely resembles the cult classic film Battle Royale. The show follows a bunch of people desperate to make a little money accept an invitation to compete in classic children’s games against one another. What they don’t know until they begin playing, though, is that there are deadly consequences if they lose.

The series has been the top show in the United States for quite a while now, and even Mike Flanagan’s acclaimed Midnight Mass series couldn’t knock it out of the number one spot. There’s no telling just how long Squid Game‘s reign will continue, but it doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.