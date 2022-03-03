Netflix Stops Production on Russian Series and Pauses Future Projects From the Country

Netflix has halted production on all of its upcoming Russian-language series as well as is pausing the acquisition of future titles from Russia due to the continuing invasion of Ukraine by Russia. This news comes just a few days after Netflix said that it would not carry Russian state television channels on their Russian service despite a new law that went into effect in Russia on Monday requiring it, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix currently has four Russian series in the works: the Neo-noir detective drama Zato, an untitled series, Nothing Special, a drama about a young actor working at a charity for people with disabilities, and Anna K, a contemporary retelling of Anna Karenina. Anna K was set to be Netflix’s first original series. Both Anna K and Nothing Special had completed filming in December. The untitled series is in the process of completing filming. Netflix reportedly does not have a large presence in Russia—less than 1 million subscribers—but has been expanding its focus on international content due in part to the success of series like Lupin and Squid Game.

Netflix is just the latest entertainment company to react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by limiting content. Universal, Disney, Sony, Paramount, and Warner Brothers have all announced their intentions to halt movie releases in Russia on an indefinite basis.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar,” Disney’s statement reads. “We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

In addition to the action from Hollywood studios, the Ukrainian Film Academy is petitioning a boycott of the Russian film industry.

“But at a time when world powers are imposing economic and political sanctions on the Russian Federation, the country continues to be active in the cultural field. In particular, several films made by Russia are regularly admitted to the programs of most world film festivals, and significant resources are spent on their promotion,” the petition reads.

It adds, “The result of this activity is not only the spread of propaganda messages and distorted facts. It also boosts the loyalty of Russian culture – the culture of the aggressor state, which unleashed unjustified and unprovoked war in central Europe. Even the very presence of Russian films in the program of world film festivals creates the illusion of Russia’s involvement in the values of the civilized world.”