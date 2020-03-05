Taika Waititi Making Two Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Shows for Netflix

After revitalizing the God of Thunder with Thor: Ragnarok and earning an Oscar for Jojo Rabbit, filmmaker Taika Waititi is teaming up with Netflix to take audiences on a journey back to the iconic world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The streaming giant announced Thursday morning that Waititi has been tapped to deliver not one, but two animated TV shows based on Roald Dahl‘s beloved work of fiction. One of the shows will be about the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, while the other will focus on the Oompa-Loompas.

Waititi is going to be in charge of bringing these shows to life, in all creative aspects. He will write, direct, and produce both of the new projects. They will each stem from the 1964 novel written by Dahl.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The shows will retain the quintessential spirit and tone of the original story while building out the world and characters far beyond the pages of the Dahl book for the very first time,” Netflix said in a statement.

These projects are just the beginning of a partnership forged between Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company. Future ventures will include reimaginings of Dahl classics like Matilda and The BFG.

“Finding just the right creative partner to bring Willy Wonka, Charlie and the Oompa-Loompas to life in animation was a daunting task…until Taika walked into the room,” said Melissa Cobb, Netflix Vice President of Original Animation. “Then, it was really obvious. If Dahl had created a character of a filmmaker to adapt his work, I’m pretty sure he would have created Taika.”

“In the words of Willy Wonka himself – we are ‘Delighted! Charmed! Overjoyed!’ with Taika’s appointment on this project,” added Gideon Simeloff, commercial and entertainment director for the Roald Dahl Story Company. “There is something undeniably Wonka-esque about Taika’s creative flair and inimitable sense of humor and we cannot think of anyone more perfectly suited to leading the creative charge on these first of their kind, feature quality Netflix shows.

Are you excited for this new Netflix venture? Who would you like to see cast as the voice of Willy Wonka? Let us know in the comments!

Photo courtesy of David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images