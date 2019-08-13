Netflix Releases New The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Trailer

One of the most anticipated projects hitting Netflix this year is The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and now fans have a brand new trailer to enjoy before it hits the popular streaming service later this month. The new series is based on Jim Henson‘s beloved 1982 film The Dark Crystal and brings with it the puppetry Henson projects are known for while also implementing today’s technology in visual effects. As you can see in the trailer, the results are absolutely stunning, and this looks to be one of the more visually impressive Netflix originals thus far.

The new series is set after the events of the original, taking place years after the fact, and depicts a battle between the Gelflings and the Skeksis after their true motives are discovered, and you can take a look at all the action and delightful characters you’ll meet in the midst of this epic story in the full trailer above.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has a stellar voice cast as well. The Gelfling are voiced by Taron Egerton (Kingsman), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Helena Bonham Carter (The King’s Speech), Harris Dickinson (Maleficent 2), Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), Eddie Izzard (Ocean’s Thirteen), Theo James (The Divergent Series), Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Cloverfield Paradox), Mark Strong (Kingsman), Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), and Hannah John-Kamen (Game of Thrones). The Skeksis & Mystics are voiced by: Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song Trilogy), Mark Hamill (Knightfall, Star Wars), Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones), Jason Isaacs (The OA), Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (True Detective), Simon Pegg (Mission Impossible), Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine Nine), Benedict Wong (Avengers: Endgame), and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians). Sigourney Weaver voices The Narrator. Aughra is voiced by Donna Kimball.

You can check out the official description for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance below.

“Based on The Dark Crystal, Jim Henson’s groundbreaking 1982 feature film, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance tells a new story, set many years before the events of the movie, and realized using classic puppetry with cutting edge visual effects. The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.”

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance hits Netflix on Friday, August 30th.