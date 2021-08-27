Wednesday: Netflix's Addams Family Spinoff Announces Full Cast

✖

The Addams Family is coming to Netflix with a brand new story from Tim Burton. The new live-action Addams series, Wednesday, will follow the beloved Addams Family daughter as she heads off to school at the magical Nevermore Academy. It was previously confirmed that Yes Day's Jenna Ortega would be playing the titular Wednesday, with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman set to appear as her parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams. On Friday, Netflix announced the rest of the core cast.

Joining Ortega at Nevermore Academy — and the surrounding town of Jericho — are Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Percy Hynes White, Jamie McShane, Thora Birch, and Riki Lindhome.

Along with the casting announcement, Netflix revealed some brief descriptions of all of Wednesday's new characters, which help to set up the world the show is building.

Here are the official character descriptions for the new Wednesday additions:

Joy Sunday as BIANCA BARCLAY: One of Nevermore Academy's most popular students, Bianca descends from a long line og Sirens with a mesmerizing power to persuade.

Emma Myers as ENID SINCLAIR: She is Wednesday's sunny and colorful California roommate at Nevermore Academy. Enid hails from a pack of San Francisco Werewolves.

Hunter Doohan as TYLER GALPIN : A townie who strikes up an unlikely friendship with Wednesday Addams. Tyler has a troubled relationship with his father, the local sheriff.

Moosa Mostafa as EUGENE OTINGER: One of Nevermore Academy's quirkiest students and president of the school's bee-keeping club.

One of Nevermore Academy's quirkiest students and president of the school's bee-keeping club. Georgie Farmer as AJAX PETROPOLUS: A student at Nevermore Academy who also happens to be a Gorgon. Awkward and shy, Ajax is anxious about looking someone in the eye.

A student at Nevermore Academy who also happens to be a Gorgon. Awkward and shy, Ajax is anxious about looking someone in the eye. Naomi J. Ogawa as YOKO TANAKA: A vampire with Harajuku-inspired Goth flair and one of the cool kids at Nevermore Academy.

A vampire with Harajuku-inspired Goth flair and one of the cool kids at Nevermore Academy. Percy Hynes White as XAVIER THORPE: A charismatic and supernaturally artistic Nevermore Academy student, who comes from wealth thanks to his celebrity psychic father.

Jamie McShane as SHERIFF DONOVAN GALPIN: Born and bred in Jericho, this Sheriff has always had an issue with Nevermore Academy and a vendetta against former student Gomez Addams.

Born and bred in Jericho, this Sheriff has always had an issue with Nevermore Academy and a vendetta against former student Gomez Addams. Thora Birch as TAMARA NOVAK: Wednesday's dorm mother and the only "normie" on staff at Nevermore Academy, with a focus on all things botanical.

Wednesday's dorm mother and the only "normie" on staff at Nevermore Academy, with a focus on all things botanical. Riki Lindhome as DR. VALERINE KINBOT: A local therapist in the sleepy town of Jericho who takes a particular interest in her newest patient, Wednesday Addams.

