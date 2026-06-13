Netflix’s Perfect Follow-Up To This Year’s $900M Blockbuster Is Officially a Hit With Almost 50M Hours Viewed

It’s no secret that Michael is already set to be one of the biggest movies of the year, having brought in over $900 million dollars since its theatrical release. And Netflix is capitalizing on the movie’s stellar performance by releasing a docuseries follow-up to the story that delves into the grittier details left out of the blockbuster film. With 50 million hours already viewed, it seems like the streaming giant’s gamble paid off—at least in terms of viewership.

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We could only be talking about the first season of Michael Jackson: The Verdict, a series that explores the charges of child sexual abuse against the superstar and the trial that followed through the eyes of the key players who were in the courtroom during the proceedings. And while it’s racked up those 50 million hours viewed, as well as the #1 spot on the platform’s Top 10 Most Watched list, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the streamer in the wake of its release—fans of the musician are deeply upset over the way the case, and Jackson himself, were portrayed.

Is The Verdict Really a “Perfect” Follow-Up?

Michael Jackson: The Verdict

While the series has gotten an 80% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s also set a record for the review site—it’s earned only a 6% from audiences, making it the lowest-rated documentary from Netflix. Fans’ biggest issue with the series? That it neglects the facts in favor of sensationalism, leaning heavily into the single perspective that Michael Jackson was guilty despite his acquittal on all charges. “This documentary doesn’t just lack credibility; it’s a shamelessly manipulative farce that insults the audience’s intelligence with its feeble attempt at neutrality. Worse still, the editing is a masterclass in deception, cherry-picking and distorting facts to push a malicious narrative. It’s not a documentary; it’s propaganda disguised as balanced reporting,” said one viewer. Another added, “The Verdict offers nothing more than a repackaging of the same allegations and evidence already examined during Michael Jackson’s 2005 criminal trial, where he was vindicated on all 14 counts by a conservative jury in a county known for its high conviction rates.

Despite fans holding firm to their opinions about the lack of validity of The Verdict, critics maintain that it’s a well-done docuseries that sheds new light on an old case. Critic Sam Adams says, “The Verdict walks viewers through the tangle of Jackson’s court case with a steady hand and clear eyes, making it essential viewing for anyone who’s curious about what Michael left out.”

What are your thoughts on The Verdict? Did it lean too heavily into the implication of guilt, or did you feel it was a fair shake? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.