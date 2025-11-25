Netflix’s Wednesday Season 3 Adds Eva Green in a Major Role Fans Have Been Waiting For

Netflix’s Wednesday left fans on a major Season 2 cliffhanger, introducing a key member of the Addams Family whose backstory has helped shape the predicament Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) finds herself in. An ominous new vision about her captive “Aunt Opheila” is leading Wednesday on a quest alongside her Uncle Fester and her partner in crime, Thing; however, what the Addams don’t know is that Ophelia seems to be having visions of her own, and is openly declaring (in blood no less) that “Wednesday Must Die.”

Like with most teaser scenes, we never got to actually see Aunt Ophelia, because a major actress hadn’t been cast… until now. Wednesday Season 3 has announced its latest casting, and fans will be thrilled at who they’re tapping to play Ophelia Frump.

Eva Green in Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Eva Green has reportedly been cast as Aunt Ophelia in Wednesday Season 3. In the current mythology of the show, Ophelia has the same psychic “raven” powers as Wednesday, but she pushed her mind too far and ended up getting locked away in Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital by her mom, Hester Frump (Joanna Lumley). Ophelia eventually escaped, but the Wednesday Season 2 finale revealed that Hester has actually been keeping Ophelia locked away in the basement of her mansion. For whatever reason, Ophelia is fixated on Wednesday and the idea that she must die. It seems Season 3 will be bringing some longstanding grudges within the Addams Family to a head.

Green is best known for her role as Vesper Lynd in the James Bond film Casino Royale, the Netflix series Penny Dreadful, as well as Tim Burton films like Dark Shadows and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. She’s a stamped and certified fan-favourite, and exactly the kind of actor who will be right at home bouncing off the likes of Ortega’s Wednesday Addams, Luis Guzmán’s Gomez, and (especially) Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Ophelia’s sister. In fact, getting Jones and Green to trade jabs of shade in a mad, macabre Tim Burton universe is an event all its own.

Wednesday is streaming season 1 and 2 on Netflix. Season 3 is gearing up for production. The series has been a consistent performer for Netflix, and a much-needed bounce-back for Tim Burton, who is once again getting back to his signature Gothic roots.