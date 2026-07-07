New 2-Part Sci-Fi Completely Rewrites 66 Million Years of Dinosaur History – Watch the Wild Trailer

Move over, Jurassic Park: a wild new dinosaur series that completely reinvents history is in the works, and there’s a brand-new trailer for it. Although the Jurassic franchise will probably never go extinct, we are now at least entering an age where there are some other exciting dinosaur movies, and they keep taking us to the past. This year, for example, brings us The End of Oak Street, which sees an entire 1980s street transported to a prehistoric setting, while last year had Primitive War, which put de-extinct dinosaurs into a Vietnam War story.

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The latter is particularly pertinent, because its director Luke Sparke is back with another dino story. Dinosaurs of the Wild West takes place in an alternate history timeline: one where the creatures never actually went extinct, and have co-existed alongside humans. That leads us to the Old West, where humans and dinos must work together to face a new threat that risks everything. The project is currently looking for funding on Kickstarter, for what it describes as a “two-part cinematic event.” Check out the trailer below:

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And here’s the official synopsis for the series: “The year is 1879, humans and dinosaurs have evolved together, but as the frontier grows stronger so does the threat of extinction… but this time, it won’t be natural.”

Dinosaurs Of The Wild West Looks Like Great Fun (But Will It Happen?)

Image via Sparke Films

Dinosaurs of the Wild West looks like it’ll continue on from Primitive War in one crucial way: remembering that live-action dinosaur movies and shows should be a lot of fun. Prior to Rebirth, that was something the last couple of Jurassic World movies had lost a sense of, but this series looks to have it in spades based on the trailer. Importantly, it knows exactly what it is, and is clearly going to make the most of its so-silly-it’s-genius premise, with the Kickstarter revealing the goal to create, “The greatest dinosaur series of all time.”

There haven’t been a lot of fictionalized dinosaur TV shows over the years, with some of the most notable being Primeval and the animated Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (on the documentary front, things like Walking With Dinosaurs and Prehistoric Planet are great). So, it would seem like there’s a gap in the market for this: dinosaurs are always popular, and the last few years have seen a Western revival on TV, led by Taylor Sheridan’s shows. And really, who hasn’t watched Yellowstone and thought, “You know what would really improve this? DINOSAURS!” Who doesn’t want to watch cowboys riding a raptor like it’s a horse? If that’s not something that interests you, then we’re very different people.

That’s an ambitious goal, for what is very much an ambitious series. The current plan is for an initial two episodes, with the first bringing together a bounty hunter and a lawman to uncover a conspiracy that may finally end the age of dinosaurs. However, it could go far beyond that, with a mention of limitless possibilities, and those first installments are clearly just the beginning of what’s hoped to be a much bigger saga. Whether it gets there or not is another matter, with a Kickstarter goal of 500 AUD, but this trailer, and the release of Primitive War, are a good sign.