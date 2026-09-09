New Carrie TV Series Trailer Offers Best Look Yet at Mike Flanagan’s Latest Stephen King Adaptation

While Stephen King adaptations have become almost their own category of entertainment with how frequently the King of Horror’s stories are lifted from page to screen — sometimes with mixed results — there is one story that will always sit above all of them for fans and that’s Carrie. Brian De Palma’s 1976 film first brought the now-iconic author’s words to life on screen and has been a cult classic ever since. Now, fifty years later another icon in the making, Mike Flanagan, is giving Carrie new life this time on the small screen with Prime Video’s upcoming Carrie television series and now, the first trailer for the eagerly anticipated series is finally here.

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Today, Prime Video released the first trailer for the upcoming series. Described as a “bold, timely, and surprising reinvention of the classic coming-of-age story,” the new series stars Summer H. Howell as Carrie White and brings the story of an abused and bullied girl and the awakening of her telekinetic powers into the contemporary era, bringing Carrie into the social media age with viral bullying, peer pressure, and a completely different level of cruelty than we’ve seen before — but even though times have changed, the trailer makes it clear the pain remains the same. Check out the trailer for yourself below.

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Everything We Know About Prime Video’s Carrie So Far

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Carrie series for Prime Video. While De Palma’s 1976 masterpiece was a very faithful adaptation of King’s work, Flanagan’s series will bring some changes to the story. Flanagan has previously indicated that his series was “never going to be a straight adaptation” and would instead create something new using Carrie as its framework. However, that doesn’t mean he’s fully reinventing the wheel. Flanagan has explained that this approach is because previous adaptations have already done the story justice, but there will still be familiar elements as well.

One of the things that Flanagan has teased about Carrie is that we’ll be getting an expanded story that digs into the origin of Carrie’s powers. Carrie’s powers and what they ultimately mean for her is something that King’s original story lays the groundwork for things to be a delved into a bit further, which is something Flanagan has said that his series will “pick up and run with.”

Perhaps the biggest thing we know about Prime Video’s upcoming Carrie series, however, is that King fans don’t have too much longer to wait for it. The series is set to premier on October 7th, only on Prime Video.