New Law & Order: SVU Promo Teases Long Awaited Moment for Elliot and Olivia

Last week Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime returned with new episodes, but Law & Order: SVU's new episode was delayed by a week. Fans were understandably unhappy about the delay, and the promo for the next episode made the wait even longer for longtime fans, as it teases a huge moment for Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson. There's a lot going on in the clip, but towards the end, Stabler meets Benson and they look as if they are embracing and this close to kissing. It's a moment fans have been waiting for ever since Christopher Meloni came back to the franchise, and now it appears it might actually be happening.

As you can see in the clip, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is still trying to take down the crime boss that has tried to kill her, and she's still sporting the black eye she got from their previous encounter. It appears that she's asked Stabler for his help in some way, as he asks her about it when he enters the house.

Then we see them through a window and it certainly looks like they are doing more than hugging, and then we see them almost kiss as the clip comes to a close. We'll have to wait and see how all this plays out and if it's actually happening or is a misdirect, but if it does happen, you can expect fans to lose their minds (including this fan).

Those who have been watching the recent season know that outside of the crossover that kicked off the season, Stabler and Benson haven't interacted much this season. Stabler's actually started opening up to a therapist about his grief, shutting people out, his family, and more. It was also suggested he loves Benson earlier in the season but he hasn't really talked about it much, though perhaps that changes in this episode.

The episode is titled Blood Out, and you can find the official description below.

"As Benson and Carisi put a vengeful crime boss on trial, Fin tries to help a woman who was drugged and left for dead. Velasco takes drastic action to get information from a witness."

Blood Out airs on NBC at 9 PM EST on Thursday, January 26th.

