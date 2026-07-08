New Look at Negan & Maggie in The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 Clip (Exclusive)

While The Walking Dead concluded a phenomenal 11-season run in 2022, AMC has kept the franchise alive through a series of interconnected spinoffs. Among the shows carrying the torch is The Walking Dead: Dead City, which follows Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) navigating a post-apocalyptic Manhattan cut off from the mainland, an alliance born out of necessity. The first two seasons anchored their story around the search for Maggie’s kidnapped son, Hershel (Logan Kim), and the toll of forcing two people bound by tragedy to work side by side. Now, with Season 3 approaching, AMC and the Dead City creative team are offering fans a first substantive look at what comes next for the pair.

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“We have a new vibe this year,” Cohan says in the exclusive footage offered by ComicBook, setting the tone for what Dead City Season 3 has in store. Morgan doubles down on that sentiment, describing “completely new tone and new relationships,” specifically pointing toward the romance developing between Negan and Maggie as the season’s central emotional shift. The revelation confirms months of speculation about where the pair stands after two seasons of mistrust, since Negan’s murder of Maggie’s husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun), loomed heavily over the protagonists’ heads. The clip also revisits the ending of Season 2, when Maggie stabbed Negan. “Almost killing you led to a breakthrough of not needing to kill you anymore,” Cohan explains, framing that moment as the emotional turning point that eventually opens the door to romance between the two characters.

There’s More in The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 Than Negan and Maggie

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Beyond the Negan and Maggie relationship, our exclusive behind-the-scenes preview introduces the new faces entering Dead City‘s world this season. For starters, Aimee Garcia joins the cast as Renata, the leader of a large survivor community with a history tied to the Croat (Željko Ivanek), while Raúl Castillo plays her brother Luis, a doctor who becomes an important mentor figure to Hershel. “Renata and Luis are siblings. There is a very deep connection between the two. They are ride or die,” Garcia says about her character’s introduction, an early signal that the show intends to use the pair as a stabilizing counterweight to the fractured alliances that have defined Manhattan since Season 1.

Hershel’s (Scott Wilson) arc also receives a significant update in the preview, with new showrunner Seth Hoffman confirming a shift in one of Season 2’s unresolved threads. “This season, he realizes who the Dama was relatively quickly,” Hoffman says, referring to Hershel’s manipulation at the hands of the Dama (Lisa Emery) throughout the previous season. That revelation promises to recalibrate the dynamic between Hershel, Maggie, and the season’s returning antagonists far earlier than the slow-burn structure of Season 2 allowed.

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The preview further teases a thematic core built around purpose, with cast and crew describing Season 3 as a chapter that forces the characters to reckon with what they are actually building rather than simply surviving day to day, and how humanity must focus on the survival of new generations. The pivot contrasts with the footage included in the clip, which shows Maggie, Negan, and their allies fighting off walkers, escaping swarms of the undead through Manhattan’s ruined streets, riding atop moving vans, and clashing with hostile human factions still competing for control of the city. All in all, the clip underlines that there’s plenty to be excited for in Dead City‘s return.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 premieres on AMC and AMC+ on July 26, 2026.

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