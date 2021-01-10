NFL Fans Love the Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon has taken over the NFL and fans just can’t get enough. Twitter is awash with people tweeting out pics of their televisions as SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends are putting on a show for the ages. It’s a Wild Card Playoff game between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints, but the biggest stars might be animated. (That’s pretty tough to do with stars like Drew Brees and Khalil Mack on the field.) There’s been a slime cannon in the end zone, and funny filters over players during the game. Infographics have taken on a Nick flavor as well with Alvin and the Chipmunks aboard the broadcast too. It’s just a surreal scene, check out some of the fun down below:
Cue the SLIME CANNONS! (via: @NFLUpOfficial) pic.twitter.com/CY9AdIOsOW— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) January 10, 2021
CBS Sports spoke to Noah Eagle, Nevaeh Green, Lex Lumpkin, and Nate Burleson, who are on the call today.
Eagle said, ”This is a perfect opportunity to captivate a new audience of sports fans and football fans, while being a family friendly broadcast, so that the family can watch it all as a single unit, and have fun. It's going to be a blend of sports, entertainment, laughs, joy, all of the above, and we're expecting a good game as well, which doesn't hurt."
"We're breaking it down in a way that everyone can understand whether you're nine, or whether you're 32, you can still have fun watching this broadcast," Green added. "I feel like adults are really going to enjoy this as well because we are still giving that information that you do need during the game. But we're also putting it in a really interesting and really unique way," she said.
"I fully expect to get slimed in a sense that I'm going to be like a coach where you just don't see it coming ... But I've told some other people that I may need to bring a shower cap, because I take my hair very seriously,” Eagle added.
It's a LOUD HOUSE
Spongebob and Patrick are among the stars in attendance at the Superdome pic.twitter.com/zQKSuvn0xS— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 10, 2021
Honest Question
Should every @NFL football end zone permanently have slime cannons?— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) January 10, 2021
Major History Lesson
They are teaching these kids Nickelodeon history. Kenan and Kel, Cat Dog, Drake and Josh and Neds Declassified references already and it’s only the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/zX27U7mop2— Dan Santarelli (@DSantarelli00) January 10, 2021
Band Geeks
If we don’t get this at halftime for the Nickelodeon broadcast we riot pic.twitter.com/SqwsMgxhLr— Elliot Bromberg (@Elliotwith1T) January 10, 2021
Big mood
I do not have Nickelodeon. pic.twitter.com/9edt7uIQmO— Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) January 10, 2021
This is a completely real graphic
the men with the plan 😎 pic.twitter.com/C3oX86tMii— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) January 10, 2021
It's GOOD!
*SpongeBob voice* Just go like thiiiis...spin around STOP double take 3 times. 1,2,3 annnnddd IT'S GOOD FOR THREE!
📺: #CHIvsNO on @Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/Rmb7JOk5eN— NFL Up (@NFLUpOfficial) January 10, 2021
There's a lot of people at home like this right now
Me watching #CHIvsNO on Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/pi4iOfFkp6— Art Vargas (@Arturo_Vargas) January 10, 2021
Rules Anlayst Young Sheldon
They got Young Sheldon explaining false start!pic.twitter.com/y7jmwcSFJn— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 10, 2021
Fliters on 9,000
when someone tries to explain a catch to you pic.twitter.com/Wb5fqlDyj2— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 10, 2021
FIRMLY GRASP IT
