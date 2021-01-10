NFL Fans Love the Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon has taken over the NFL and fans just can’t get enough. Twitter is awash with people tweeting out pics of their televisions as SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends are putting on a show for the ages. It’s a Wild Card Playoff game between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints, but the biggest stars might be animated. (That’s pretty tough to do with stars like Drew Brees and Khalil Mack on the field.) There’s been a slime cannon in the end zone, and funny filters over players during the game. Infographics have taken on a Nick flavor as well with Alvin and the Chipmunks aboard the broadcast too. It’s just a surreal scene, check out some of the fun down below:

CBS Sports spoke to Noah Eagle, Nevaeh Green, Lex Lumpkin, and Nate Burleson, who are on the call today.

Eagle said, ”This is a perfect opportunity to captivate a new audience of sports fans and football fans, while being a family friendly broadcast, so that the family can watch it all as a single unit, and have fun. It's going to be a blend of sports, entertainment, laughs, joy, all of the above, and we're expecting a good game as well, which doesn't hurt."

"We're breaking it down in a way that everyone can understand whether you're nine, or whether you're 32, you can still have fun watching this broadcast," Green added. "I feel like adults are really going to enjoy this as well because we are still giving that information that you do need during the game. But we're also putting it in a really interesting and really unique way," she said.

"I fully expect to get slimed in a sense that I'm going to be like a coach where you just don't see it coming ... But I've told some other people that I may need to bring a shower cap, because I take my hair very seriously,” Eagle added.

Should every game be on Nick? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the responses below: