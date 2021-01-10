Nickelodeon Debuts SpongeBob SquarePants NFL Intro

NFL fans are loving the SpongeBob SquarePants intro for today's Playoff game on Nickelodeon. Millions of viewers are tuning in to see the spectacle that Viacom and the league announced last week. Now, the Internet is freaking out as everyone expected they would. The opening moments of the broadcast included a tweaked version of the SpongeBob SquarePants theme. Twitter users especially can’t get enough of the zany content from Nate Burleson and Noah Eagle as they uses all the iconic scenes from Bikini Bottom during the game. As an added bonus, they’re breaking the rules of football down for a younger audience as well. So, buckle up, it’s going to be a wild afternoon of TD and slime over on Nick.

“This is a first of its kind presentation for the NFL together with Nickelodeon, and we are very excited to create a unique telecast that will maximize the co-viewing appeal for kids and families, while maintaining the integrity of the game and its traditions,” Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports wrote in a press release. “Partnering with Nickelodeon to showcase the NFL Playoffs is a great opportunity to highlight the power, depth and reach of ViacomCBS, as we continue to unlock the true potential of our merged company with the first of many opportunities between CBS Sports and our ViacomCBS family.”

“Our game plan is to make sure the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon definitely lives up to its name by infusing the telecast with Nick’s sensibility of surprise and fun at almost every turn,” added Brian Robbins, President of ViacomCBS Kids & Family Entertainment. “We’re incredibly proud to team up with CBS Sports and the NFL to elevate the thrill of this game for kids and families to enjoy together.”

Are you watching the telecast today? Let us know down in the comments!