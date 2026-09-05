Official Lanterns Hal Jordan Halloween Costume Has Fans Worried About The Show: “Is This a Spoiler?”

Lanterns fans might be on the receiving end of an unexpected spoiler thanks to a new Halloween costume featuring their favorite hero, and the internet is appropriately freaking out over it. And while some are saying it’s nothing, and others are poking a bit of fun at it for not being particularly stylish, there’s another group who are seeing things that may or may not have been the intended peek behind the curtain at what’s planned for the series—and a way for Lanterns to head to space.

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According to DCUBrief on X, which released the first photos of the costume, it will feature much more yellow than the original iteration and comes complete with a mask, a shirt featuring some interesting paneling, and a pants/boots combo that has, according to fans, a particularly dingy look to it. While most are simply dunking on the costume, some claim this is the show’s way of hinting at one of this universe’s biggest villains, Parallax—a character with a wildly complicated and potentially confusing place in the Green Lantern universe.

Is Lanterns Setting Up the Introduction To Parallax?

Anything is possible, and based on a simple Halloween costume (that every fan seems to hate right now), it would be silly to assume it’s definitely happening. But it would be really neat for fans to see the villain—once just Hal Jordan using a pseudonym—before canon was changed to center on a different narrative with Parallax as a terrifying alien parasite, as part of such a successful and, frankly, well-done series—minus the in-show costume drama that seems to be haunting the narrative.

Introducing Parallax also introduces a whole host of possibilities for where Lanterns can go, narratively speaking. While Parallax did eventually get its start as just another iteration of Hal Jordan, it was later retroactively established that it was, in fact, an ancient alien parasite that would visit a planet to drive its inhabitants mad with paranoia, eventually leading them to destroy their own systems and civilization. This spiraled into a story that ended with Parallax attempting to merge with Hal’s soul after Sinestro’s death, effectively taking him over and trying to use him for its own gain. Parallax was unsuccessful; while it couldn’t control Hal entirely, it tried to exploit his insecurities against him to cause as much chaos as possible.

As the comics continued, Parallax jumped between possessing different hosts and being imprisoned. But there’s an almost infinite number of directions that the story could go if this is the narrative that the writers of the show decide to pursue. Introducing Parallax also opens the door to other lesser-explored characters, such as Ganthet, and offers a deeper look at the Justice League, alternate timelines, and a more nuanced, tortured Hal Jordan. So, whether or not the costume was meant to be a spoiler, the writers should take note, because Parallax has the potential to make things a lot more interesting.