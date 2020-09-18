Once Upon a Time Is Now Streaming on Disney+

✖

The magic and wonder of Once Upon a Time has finally made its way to Disney+! The long-running ABC TV series, which first debuted in 2011, featured plenty of fairytale and Disney characters as a part of its ongoing story. Given that it's owned by Disney, and that the series really fits in with the rest of the Mouse House's content, fans wondered when it would making its way to Disney+. After spending a few years on Netflix, Once Upon a Time has now made its way over to the Disney streamer, where it will likely remain on a permanent basis.

One of the show's creators, Adam Horowitz, took to Twitter on Thursday night to let TV fans everywhere know that Disney+ would be adding all seven seasons first thing on Friday. He also invited any potential new viewers to let him know what they thought of Once Upon a Time after they tried it out.

"For anyone who enjoyed Once Upon a time and wants to return to Storybrooke, tomorrow all 7 seasons/158 episodes are available to stream on Disney+," Horowitz wrote. "If you've never seen it before, hope you check it out. If so, please let me know what you think!"

For anyone who enjoyed #OnceUponATime and wants to to return to Storybrooke, tomorrow all 7 seasons/156 episodes are available to stream on @disneyplus — if you’ve never seen it before, hope you check it out! If so, please let me know what you think! https://t.co/O7jWsYBiR7 — Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) September 18, 2020

In addition to Once Upon a Time, Disney+ added quite a few new movies and TV shows to its lineup on Friday. This includes the new Becoming docuseries, Bend It Like Beckham, and more. You can check out the full list of this weekend's new arrivals below.

Bend it Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)

Europe from Above (s1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time (s1-7)

Soy Luna (s2-3)

Violetta (s3)

Wicked Tuna (s9)

Becoming - Original Premiere

One Day at Disney - "Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian"

Weird But True - "Trains"

Are you going to be binging Once Upon a Time now that it's available on Disney+? What other new additions are you looking forward to checking out this weekend? Let us know in the comments!