One of the Longest Running Fantasy Series Returns in 2026 with a Dream New Release

It looks like the late, great, and most beloved author is finally having a part of his dream realized, even if posthumously. And nearly every fantasy fan has been looking forward to this release—or at least those with a love of old school fantasy written by one of the world’s greatest and most fantastical minds. And it’s (almost) finally here, with preorders having just gone live. So if you’ve been waiting for this world to come to life, you’re in luck and just in time!

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Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series is finally coming to life in all of its illustrated glory with The Discworld Bestiary, allowing fans to step back into the Disc and see with their own eyes all of the weird and wonderful creatures that live there. It will also include the reluctant commentary from Rincewind the wizard (and also the hero) of The Colour of Magic and the Wizards series. Paul Kirby, the illustrator for Bestiary, says, “It has been a joyful challenge to bring the diverse creatures of Discworld to life… Capturing the unique fauna of Terry’s weird and wonderful universe is a creative honour indeed.”

You Can Expect A Whole Lot of Wonderful Weirdness

Big news! Something Terry always wanted – it's finally here in all its beastly splendour!

📷 https://t.co/hAyXn7RSPF

From the World of Terry Pratchett, illustrated by Paul Kidby…

A full colour guide to the weird and wonderful creaturs of the Disc.

A field guide for survival.

📷… pic.twitter.com/OicPFfAGsT — Discworld (@Discworld_com) March 13, 2026

Because it’s Terry Pratchett, that’s a guarantee, but there truly is an incredible amount of whimsy contained in the pages of The Discworld Bestiary. Readers can expect much more in-depth looks at creatures like the Terrible Man-Eating Sloth of Clup, as well as the dining preferences of the Ambiguous Puzuma, and the “surprising cosmic importance” of ominous ducks. So far, it’s looking like everything fans have come to expect and adore about Pratchett and his world-building, lovingly rendered by someone who truly understands and respects his vision.

Now that preorder news for the Bestiary has hit the internet, fans are more excited than ever to revisit the Disc. And if you’re new to the world, don’t be turned off by the incredible scope and size of the series: the Bestiary is the perfect way to jump into the world, introducing you to the creatures that you’ll encounter throughout the myriad books that make up the world, allowing you to immediately become immersed. Rob Wilkins, the Director of the Terry Pratchett Estate, says about the new collection, “The Discworld Bestiary is something Terry always wanted realized… Paul’s love of Discworld beasts shines through on every page. No one would have loved this book more than Terry.”

The Discworld Bestiary will be available in October 2026.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Discworld Bestiary? Let us know your favorite moment from the series in the comments! And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going with other fans.