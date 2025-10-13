35 Years After It Ended, All 44 Episodes of Freddy Krueger’s Cult TV Show Are Finally Back On Streaming

Did you know what of the most iconic horror franchises of the 1980s had an entire TV spin-off dedicated to its killer? One that ran for 44 episodes over two seasons and featured not-yet-famous guest stars like Brad Pitt, Mariska Hargitay, Kyle Chandler, and Morris Chestnut? Believe it or not, Freddy Krueger and the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise had one such spin-off and, thanks to Tubi, it has finally made a return to streaming.

The series, if you’re not familiar, is called Freddy’s Nightmares. It aired in syndication from 1988 to 1990, telling anthology stories about dangerous and deadly dream scenarios. A Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund reprised his role as Freddy, appearing as the host of each episode to introduce the story. He also appeared in eight of those stories as the main villain.

Freddy’s Nightmares is a largely forgotten part of the otherwise iconic Nightmare on Elm Street collection, but it could get a lot more recognizable now that it’s back on a major streaming platform. Every episode was suddenly added to Tubi’s streaming lineup on Monday, despite not being part of the service’s October newsletter. However, thanks to Monday’s exciting plot twist, Freddy’s Nightmares is now completely free to stream. There’s no word on how long the series will be available.

Freddy Krueger’s Surprising TV Series

Freddy’s Nightmares isn’t something that Nightmare on Elm Street fans talk about often, but part of that may be because it has never been super accessible. Then again, it’s also a strange foray into television for one of the big screen’s most iconic killers.

The series plays a lot less like the Elm Street films and a lot more like a Twilight Zone copycat. Freddy appears at the start of every episode to present the story and kick things off, while most of the episode is a sort of “nightmare of the week” situation.

While it isn’t as well known, the series did include a lot of notable talent both in front of and behind the camera. It’s surprising that Englund returned for every episode to continue his streak as Freddy, considering how few film franchise stars carried those roles over to television (when applicable). Then there’s the flurry of actors who appeared on the show who went on to be notable stars in their own right, Brad Pitt being the biggest name of the bunch (he appears in the 14th episode, titled “Black Tickets”).

Additionally, the first episode of Freddy’s Nightmares was directed by one of the only horror filmmakers that could be considered as prolific as franchise creator Wes Craven. Tobe Hooper, the director behind The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist helmed the pilot, partnering with the iconic Freddy Krueger for the first time. Englund also directed two episodes.

If you’re a big fan of Freddy Krueger or the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, now’s a great time to finally take the dive into Freddy’s Nightmares.