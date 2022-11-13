Outlander Star "Desperate" For Lord of the Rings Role in Rings of Power

Sam Heughan may star as Jamie Fraser in Starz's Outlander, but he says he's "desperate" for a role in Amazon's Lord of the Rings series, Rings of Power. Speaking with Edinburgh News, the actor said that he's a big fan of the fantasy genre and he's always wanted to play an elf or dwarf — and that he even has some costume elements on hand if needed.

"I'm still desperate to be an elf or a dwarf," he said. "So, if the Rings of Power are still casting, I'm available! I've even got a ginger wig if they're interested."

He added, "I may have had some prosthetics done at some point. You might see in the future. It was a lot of fun."

Will there be a Season 7 of Outlander?

The sixth season of Outlander concluded on May 1st of this year and a seventh season is expected. Showrunner Maril Davis previously told Digital Spy that Season 7 of the series had entered production that same month, though it wasn't clear when it would actually debut. Series star Caitriona Balfe indicated that they would be filming for 13 months, which means that that the earliest guess for when Season 7 of the popular series could arrive is next summer.

The Outlander television series is inspired by Gabaldon's international bestselling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The Outlander television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure, and creating one of Starz's most buzzworthy shows.

"Outlander is such a very important show for us that we would love to have as much Outlander as we possibly can have," said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at Starz, in a statement to Deadline. "[The prequel will] absolutely not [take away Starz's commitment to the original series]. What we've proven with the Power franchise is that we can have different lanes of storytelling around the same base. We believe that we can do that with Outlander as well. They are not mutually exclusive at all."

Who Stars in The Rings of Power?

As for The Rings of Power, that series has been renewed for a second season already. The series stars Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne developed The Rings of Power for Prime Video, inspired by the works of J.R.R. Tolkien and set in the Second Age of the world of Middle earth. The show's cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

