Ozark Season 4, Part 1 Trailer Released Online

Netflix has released the official trailer for the first half of Ozark‘s fourth season, revealing that the episodes will drop on the platform beginning on January 21. The critically-acclaimed series comes back with the ominous tagline “There’s no turning back now.” The final season will be 14 episodes, premiering in two parts, seven episodes each, and will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family’s journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks. It’s hardly Breaking Bad, though; the series has a lot more black comedy than the average show about somebody on the run from a cartel.

It stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner in the primary roles. New additions to the cast for season four include Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Veronica Falcón, and Ali Stroker. The show was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, both of whom executive produce alongside Bateman, Chris Mundy, and John Shiban.

You can see the trailer below.

There's no turning back now.



Ozark Season 4 Part 1 premieres January 21, 2022. pic.twitter.com/QHEWnwLszL — Netflix (@netflix) October 19, 2021

“Really, I mean, I think for all of it, Marty and Wendy for the first time are going to be firmly on the same page. Ruth’s going to sort of be in firm opposition to them, everyone’s got to figure out what they want their life to be,” Mundy previously revealed to Deadline. “For the first time, I think people are going to get to make some choices and not just be reactive to the craziness, that’s around them, and so, we feel like the end of the show has been built in. But hopefully, it’s something that as you’re experiencing it, you’re continually surprised.”

“I was a big fan. I watched Season One and Season Two maybe a few days after Season Two was released and I was obsessed with it,” Pelphrey told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. “I loved the show. It must’ve binged the entire thing in a week. I thought it was incredible. It’s exactly the kind of world that I love as an audience member, that sort of dark, exciting, heightened-stakes world where there’s also a lot of black comedy. I was really into the show well before I auditioned.”

The end of Ozark begins on January 21. You can catch the first three seasons now on Netflix.