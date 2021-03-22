Ozark Star Jason Bateman Teases Season 4 Return on Netflix

✖

After taking viewers on a mind-bending journey (and earning quite a lot of awards along the way), Netflix's Ozark is set to culminate in a "super-sized" fourth and final season. Fans have been incredibly eager to see what the conclusion of the series ends up being, especially since Netflix has yet to offer any concrete details regarding the premiere of the first chunk of final season episodes. During a virtual panel for the series hosted by Deadline, the series' cast and crew said what they could about the final season becoming a reality — and as series star Jason Bateman put it, it could be sooner than expected given the current state of COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

"As far as when it's gonna come out, it's really going to be reliant on, you know, if we can stay in production," Bateman explained. "This sort of this race, the whole world is in between vaccinations and these variants. I mean, basically, it's going to get to us a whole lot quicker now that Joe Biden's got his hand on the wheel. It would have would have taken longer with the last administration, so I think we're gonna get it to TV sooner thanks to Uncle Joe.”

Ozark stars Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery, and Jessica Frances Dukes. The show was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, both of whom executive produce alongside Bateman, Chris Mundy, and John Shiban.

“I was a big fan. I watched Season One and Season Two maybe a few days after Season Two was released and I was obsessed with it,” Pelphrey told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. “I loved the show. It must've binged the entire thing in a week. I thought it was incredible. It's exactly the kind of world that I love as an audience member, that sort of dark, exciting, heightened-stakes world where there's also a lot of black comedy. Yeah. No, I was really into the show well before I auditioned.”

