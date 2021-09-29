Paramount + Renews Fan Favorite Series For Season 2

Paramount+ is going to bring back a fan-favorite series for season 2: MTV’s The Real World Homecoming! The first season of The Real World reunion series saw the cast of the original Real World: New York reunite decades after helping to pioneer America’s reality TV genre; in this latest announcement, ViacomCBS and MTV have revealed that The Real World Homecoming will next see the cast of Real World: Los Angeles getting back together! That second season of the original series saw cast members like David Edwards, Tami Roman, Jon Brennan, and Irene Berrera thrust into the spotlight of drama and controversy – with David and Tami’s reunion being the headlining event a lot of fans want to see.

In addition to The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles being announced, ViacomCBS and MTV have also announced The Real World Homecoming season 3 is also in the works – with no mention of which cast of the original show would be featured in the third season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can get full details from the press release below:

PARAMOUNT+ AND MTV ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS ANNOUNCE RENEWAL OF “THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING” FOR TWO ADDITIONAL SEASONS The Iconic Cast of “The Real World: Los Angeles” Tapped to Reunite Later This Fall

NEW YORK – Sept. 29, 2021 – Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios today announced the renewal of THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING, with two additional seasons of the hit original unscripted juggernaut coming to the service. Following the successful and critically acclaimed THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING: NEW YORK, season two of THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING will reunite original cast members from MTV’s THE REAL WORLD: LOS ANGELES, with a third installment to be announced at a later date. After spending decades apart, the roommates will reconnect to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling, and they’ll discover, once again, what happens when people stop being polite… and start getting real. Ever since MTV’s THE REAL WORLD was created in 1992 by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis of Bunim/Murray Productions, it has been widely credited with launching reality TV. MTV Entertainment Studios has dominated the genre and continues to grow its unscripted library on Paramount+, which serves as the home for such hits as RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS, THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS, BEHIND THE MUSIC, and RUPAUL’S ALL STARS: UNTUCKED. In addition to its original unscripted series, including THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING: NEW YORK, THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS, RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS and RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS: UNTUCKED, Paramount+ also provides a vast library of ViacomCBS’ unscripted programming, including fan favorites such as LOVE & HIP HOP, LOVE ISLAND, THE AMAZING RACE, SURVIVOR, THE CHALLENGE, BIG BROTHER, JERSEY SHORE and many more.

The Real World Homecoming: New York is now streaming on Paramount+.