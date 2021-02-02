Everything Coming to Peacock in February 2021

February is here, and that means all of the streaming services are turning over their content rosters to keep things fresh for subscribers. This includes Peacock, NBCUniversal's newly-launched service. The month of February will see all sorts of popular movies added to Peacock's lineup, as well as a couple of originals and seasons of popular comedies. The best part about it all is that Peacock has a free tier, that will allow you to watch most of the titles on its lineup without having to pay.

The first day of February saw Peacock add popular films like The Big Lebowski, The Breakfast Club, Chicken Run, I Am Legend, The Prince of Egypt, Semi-Pro, and more. This certainly boosted the film lineup on the service, but it's the upcoming TV additions that folks will pay the most attention to.

On February 3rd, both Peacock and Hulu will be adding all 11 seasons of the beloved sitcom Modern Family, Up until this point, the series had never been available in its entirety on any streaming service.

Later in the month, the highly-anticipated Punky Brewster reboot will premiere on Peacock as an original title to the streamer.

You can check out the full list of movies and TV show coming to Peacock below!