Everything Coming to Peacock in February 2021
February is here, and that means all of the streaming services are turning over their content rosters to keep things fresh for subscribers. This includes Peacock, NBCUniversal's newly-launched service. The month of February will see all sorts of popular movies added to Peacock's lineup, as well as a couple of originals and seasons of popular comedies. The best part about it all is that Peacock has a free tier, that will allow you to watch most of the titles on its lineup without having to pay.
The first day of February saw Peacock add popular films like The Big Lebowski, The Breakfast Club, Chicken Run, I Am Legend, The Prince of Egypt, Semi-Pro, and more. This certainly boosted the film lineup on the service, but it's the upcoming TV additions that folks will pay the most attention to.
On February 3rd, both Peacock and Hulu will be adding all 11 seasons of the beloved sitcom Modern Family, Up until this point, the series had never been available in its entirety on any streaming service.
Later in the month, the highly-anticipated Punky Brewster reboot will premiere on Peacock as an original title to the streamer.
You can check out the full list of movies and TV show coming to Peacock below!
February 1
Apollo 13
The Best Man Holiday
The Big Lebowski
The Bourney Ultimatum
The Boy Next Door
The Breakfast Club
The Caveman's Valentine
Chicken Run
Conan the Barbarian
Daylight
Def Comedy Jam - Seasons 1-7
Erin Brockovich
Eternal Sunshine for the Spotless Mind
The Eye
Flashdance
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Good Hair
I Am Legend
I, Frankenstein
Just Go With It
Kevin Hart: What the Fit - Seasons 1-3
Land of the Lost
The Last Witch Hunter
The Little Stranger
The Merry Gentleman
Mo' Better Blues
Phantasm II
Pride
The Prince of Egypt
The Road to El Dorado
Seabiscuit
Semi-Pro
Slow Burn
Two Can Play That Game
We Are Boats
Wimbledon