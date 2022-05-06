Peanuts Mother's Day Special Trailer Released by Apple TV+

It's almost Mother's Day, Charlie Brown! Snoopy and the gang celebrate families of all kinds in the all-new Peanuts Mother's Day special To Mom (And Dad), With Love. In the trailer revealed by Apple TV+, rare gem Peppermint Patty decides to celebrate a special someone who acts like a mom: her dad. Meanwhile, that "funny-looking kid with a big nose" — Snoopy — embarks on an epic adventure with best friend Woodstock to find Woodstock's long-lost mom. Snoopy Presents: To Mom (And Dad), With Love is streaming just in time for Mother's Day on Friday, May 6, on Apple TV+.

In a release, Apple TV+ described the Mother's Day 2022 special as a celebration of friendship and family featuring Charles M. Schulz' beloved Peanuts gang. While the other kids are excited to celebrate the special day, for Peppermint Patty, it's just a reminder that she didn't grow up with a mom. With her good friend Marcie by her side, she soon realizes that real families come in all shapes and sizes and that Mother's Day is an opportunity to thank that special person in your life who means the most to you.

A September 1973 Peanuts comic strip revealed Peppermint Patty doesn't have a mom. But this Mother's Day, Peppermint Patty will realize there are all types of moms in the new original special created for Apple TV+.

To Mom (and Dad), With Love is produced by WildBrain, the animation studio behind Apple TV+ series Snoopy in Space and The Snoopy Show, and the Peanuts holiday streaming specials Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne and Snoopy Presents: It's The Small Things, Charlie Brown. Clay Kaytis (The Angry Birds Movie, The Christmas Chronicles) directs the special executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and produced by James Brown and Timothy Jason Smith.

Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love is streaming May 6 on Apple TV+.